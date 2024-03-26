¿Qué canciones están en Beat Saber? Todas las canciones por defecto y DLC

¿Qué canciones están en Beat Saber? Todas las canciones por defecto y DLCBeat Games
Con tantas canciones disponibles en Beat Saber, no es difícil añadir una pizca de ritmo a tu vida. Sin embargo, puede que te preguntes qué canciones puedes escuchar y acá tenemos a la lista completa.
En Beat Saber, la música dicta el ritmo y la energía del juego. Con una gran variedad de canciones que abarcan varios géneros y estilos, hay algo para que todos los jugadores se muevan y bailen.
Desde vibrantes himnos de EDM hasta clásicos del rock, la lista de reproducción del juego ofrece una variada selección para todos los gustos.
Lista de canciones completa de Beat Saber
Beat Saber tiene muchas canciones disponibles. Además, viene con una lista de canciones predeterminadas que están disponibles desde el principio y los fans pueden comprar más canciones como con el DLC.
Canciones por defecto de Beat Saber
|Nombre del álbum
|Canción
|Compositor(es)
|Fecha de lanzamiento
|Soundtrack Original Vol. 1
|$100 Bills
|Jaroslav Beck
|1 de Mayo, 2018
|Balearic Pumping
|Beat Saber
|Breezer
|Commercial Pumping
|Country Rounds (Sqeepo Remix)
|Jaroslav Beck, Kings y Folk, Sqeepo
|Escape (ft. Summer Haze)
|Jaroslav Beck, Summer Haze
|Legend (ft. Backchat)
|Jaroslav Beck, Crispin, Backchat
|Lvl Insane
|Jaroslav Beck
|Turn Me On (ft. Tiny C)
|Jaroslav Beck, Tiny C
|Soundtrack Original Vol. 2
|Unlimited Power
|Jaroslav Beck
|21 de Noviembre 2018
|Rum n’ Bass
|Boom Kitty
|Be There For You
|Sedliv
|Elixia
|Mord Fustang
|I Need You
|Megaphonix
|Soundtrack Original Vol. 3
|Origins
|Jaroslav Beck
|20 de Agosto 2019
|Reason for Living
|Morgan Page
|Give A Little Love
|Pegboard Nerds
|Immortal
|Slippy
|Full Charge
|Pixl
|Burning Sands
|Boom Kitty
|Soundtrack Original Vol. 4
|Into The Dream
|Jaroslav Beck
|18 de Marzo 2021
|Spin Eternally
|Camellia
|It Takes Me
|Boom Kitty, Waylon Reavis
|LUDICROUS+
|Jaroslav Beck
|Soundtrack Original Vol. 5
|$1.78
|Schwank
|8 de Marzo 2022
|Curtains (All Night Long)
|EEWK
|Final-Boss-Chan
|Camellia
|Firestarter
|Tanger
|I Wanna Be A Machine
|The Living Tombstone
|Magic
|Jaroslav Beck, Meredith Bull
|Soundtrack Original Vol. 6
|Heavy Weight
|Lindsey Stirling
|5 de Diciembre, 2023
|Lift Off
|Far Out
|Power of the Saber Blade
|DragonForce
|Tempo-Katana
|Camellia
|Cathedral
|Boom Kitty
|11 de Diciembre, 2023
|Extras
|Angel Voices
|Virtual Self
|19 de Julio, 2018
|One Hope (ft. David Binney)
|KNOWER, David Binney
|14 de Diciembre, 2018
|POP/STARS
|K/DA
|21 de Diciembre, 2018
|Crab Rave
|Noisestorm
|1 de Abril, 2019
|FitBeat
|Jaroslav Beck
|9 de Abril, 2020
|Spooky Beat
|25 de Octubre, 2021
|$100 Bills (Camellia’s “$215-step” Remix)
|Jaroslav Beck, Camellia
|14 de Junio, 2022
|Escape Remix
|Jaroslav Beck, Tokyo Machine
|1 de Junio, 2022
|Camellia
|Cycle Hit
|KASAI HARCORES
|25 de Julio, 2019
|Crystallized
|Camellia
|WHAT THE CAT?!
|EXiT this Earth’s Atomosphere
|29 de Enero, 2020
|GHOST
|Light it up
Canciones del DLC de de Beat Saber
|Nombre del álbum
|Canción
|Compositor(es)
|Fecha de lanzamiento
|Monstercat Vol. 1
|Boundless
|Aero Chord
|14 de Marzo, 2019
|Emoji VIP
|Pegboard Nerds
|EPIC
|Tokyo Machine
|Feeling Stronger
|Muzz, Charlotte Colley
|Overkill
|RIOT
|Rattlesnake
|Rogue
|Stronger (feat. Emel)
|Stonebank, EMEL
|This Time
|Kayzo
|Till It’s Over
|Tristam
|We Won’t Be Alone (feat. Laura Brehm)
|Feint, Laura Brehm
|Imagine Dragons
|Bad Liar
|Imagine Dragons
|10 de Junio, 2019 (actualización de febrero 28, 2023)
|Believer
|Digital
|It’s Time
|Machine
|Natural
|Radioactive
|Thunder
|Warriors
|Whatever It Takes
|Bones
|28 de Febrero, 2023
|Enemy
|Imagine Dragons, JID
|Panic! at the Disco
|Emperor’s New Clothes
|Panic! at the Disco
|4 de Octubre, 2019 (actualizado 30 de Marzo, 2023)
|The Greatest Show
|High Hopes
|Victorious
|Crazy = Genius
|30 de Marzo, 2023
|Dancing’s Not A Crime
|Hey Look Ma, I Made It
|Say Amen (Saturday Night)
|Sugar Soaker
|Viva Las Vengeance
|Monstercat X Rocket League
|Glide
|Stephen Walking
|7 de Noviembre, 2019
|LUV U NEED U
|Slushii
|PLAY
|Tokyo Machine
|ROCK IT
|Shiawase
|Dion Timmer
|Test Me
|Slushii, Dion Timmer
|Green Day
|American Idiot
|Green Day
|13 de Diciembre, 2019
|Boulevard of Broken Dreams
|Father of All…
|Holiday
|Fire, Ready, Aim
|Minority
|Timbaland
|Dumb Thingz
|Kaydence, Timbaland
|26 de Marzo, 2020
|Famous
|Bruno Martini, Timbaland, Jake Davis
|Has a Meaning
|sid tipton, Timbaland
|What I Like
|Karra, Nash Overstreet, Common Strangers
|While We’re Young
|Wavezswavesz
|Linkin Park
|Bleed It Out
|Linkin Park
|17 de Agosto, 2020 (actualizado 5 de Octubre, 2023)
|Breaking the Habit
|Faint
|Given Up
|In the End
|New Divide
|Numb
|One Step Closer
|Papercut
|Somewhere I Belong
|What I’ve Done
|BTS
|Blood Sweat & Tears
|BTS
|12 de Noviembre, 2020
|Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)
|Burning Up (FIRE)
|Dionysus
|DNA
|DOPE
|Dynamite
|FAKE LOVE
|IDOL
|MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)
|Not Today
|UGH!
|Interscope Mixtape
|Counting Stars
|OneRepublic
|27 de Mayo, 2021
|DNA.
|Kendrick Lamar
|Don’t Cha
|The Pussycat Dolls
|Party Rock Anthem
|LMFAO, Lauren Bennett, GoonRock
|Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle)
|Limp Bizkit
|Sugar
|Maroon 5
|The Sweet Escape (ft. Akon)
|Gwen Stefani, Akon
|Skrillex
|Bangarang (feat. Sirah)
|Skrillex, Sirah
|31 de Agosto, 2021
|Butterflies
|Skrillex, Starrah, Four Tet
|Don’t Go
|Skrillex, Justin Bieber, Don Toliver
|The Devil’s Den
|Skrillex, Wolfgang Gartner
|Ragga Bomb
|Skrillex, Ragga Twins
|First of the Year (Equinox)
|Skrillex
|Rock ‘n’ Roll (Will Take You to the Mountain)
|Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites
|Billie Eilish
|all the good girls go to hell
|Billie Eilish
|21 de Septiembre, 2021
|bad guy
|you should see me in a crown
|bury a friend
|bellyache
|Happier Than Ever
|I Didn’t Change My Number
|NDA
|Oxytocin
|Therefore I Am
|Lady Gaga
|Alejandro
|Lady Gaga
|9 de Diciembre, 2021
|Bad Romance
|Born This Way
|Just Dance (feat. Colby O’Donis)
|Paparazzi
|Poker Face
|Rain On Me (with Ariana Grande)
|Stupid Love
|Telephone (feat. Beyoncé)
|The Edge Of Glory
|Fall Out Boy
|Centuries
|Fall Out Boy
|31 de Marzo, 2022
|Dance, Dance
|I Don’t Care
|Immortals
|Irresistible
|My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)
|This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race
|Thnks fr th Mmrs
|Electronic Mixtape
|Waiting All Night (feat. Ella Eyre)
|Rudimental
|5 de Mayo, 2022
|Witchcraft
|Pendulum
|Icarus
|Madeon
|Alone
|Marshmello
|Ghosts ‘n’ stuff (feat. Rob Swire)
|Deadmau5
|Stay the Night (feat. Hayley Wiliams)
|Zedd
|Sandstorm
|Darude
|The Rockafeller Skank
|Fatboy Slim
|Freestyler
|Bomfunk MC
|Animals
|Martin Garrix
|Lizzo
|2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)
|Lizzo
|6 de Octubre, 2022
|About Damn Time
|Cuz I Love You
|Everybody’s Gay
|Good as Hell
|Juice
|Tempo (feat. Missy Elliott)
|Truth Hurts
|Worship
|The Weeknd
|Die for You (Remix) (feat. Ariana Grande)
|The Weeknd
|29 de Junio, 2023
|Less Than Zero
|Blinding Lights
|8 de Noviembre, 2022
|Can’t Feel My Face
|How Do I Make You Love Me?
|I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)
|Pray For Me
|The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar
|Sacrifice
|The Weeknd
|Save Your Tears
|Starboy (feat. Daft Punk)
|Take My Breath
|The Hills
|Rock Mixtape
|Born To Be Wild
|Steppenwolf
|13 de Diciembre, 2022
|Eye of the Tiger
|Survivor
|Free Bird
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|I Was Made For Lovin’ You
|KISS
|Seven Nation Army
|The White Stripes
|Smells Like Teen Spirit
|Nirvana
|Sweet Child O’ Mine
|Guns N’ Roses
|The Pretender
|Foo Fighters
|Queen
|Another One Bites the Dust
|Queen
|24 de Mayo, 2023
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|Crazy Little Thing Called Love
|Don’t Stop Me Now
|I Want It All
|Killer Queen
|One Vision
|Somebody to Love
|Stone Cold Crazy
|We Are the Champions
|We Will Rock You
|Linkin Park x Mike Shinoda
|Already Over
|Mike Shinoda
|5 de Octubre, 2023
|Crawling
|Linkin Park
|Fighting Myself
|In My Head
|Mike Shinoda, Kailee Morgue
|Lost
|Linkin Park
|More the Victim
|Numb/Encore
|Jay-Z, Linkin Park
|Remember the Name
|Fort Minor, Styles of Beyond
|The Rolling Stones
|Angry
|The Rolling Stones
|30 de Octubre, 2023
|Bite My Head Off (feat. Paul McCartney)
|Can’t You Hear Me Knocking
|Gimme Shelter
|(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
|Live By the Sword (feat. Elton John)
|Mess It Up
|Paint It Black
|Start Me Up
|Sympathy For The Devil
|Whole Wide World
|Daft Punk
|Around the World
|Daft Punk
|7 de Marzo, 2024
|Around the World / Harder Better Faster Stronger (Live 2007)
|Da Funk / Daftendirekt
|Get Lucky (feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers)
|Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger
|Lose Yourself to Dance (feat. Pharrell Williams)
|One More Time
|Technologic
|The Prime Time of Your Life (Live 2007)
|Veridis Quo
Y estas son todas las canciones de Beat Saber incluidas las del DLC para que puedas divertirte al ritmo de tus artistas favoritos.