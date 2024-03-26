GamingVideojuegos

¿Qué canciones están en Beat Saber? Todas las canciones por defecto y DLC

Manuel Gutiérrez
Con tantas canciones disponibles en Beat Saber, no es difícil añadir una pizca de ritmo a tu vida. Sin embargo, puede que te preguntes qué canciones puedes escuchar y acá tenemos a la lista completa.

En Beat Saber, la música dicta el ritmo y la energía del juego. Con una gran variedad de canciones que abarcan varios géneros y estilos, hay algo para que todos los jugadores se muevan y bailen.

Desde vibrantes himnos de EDM hasta clásicos del rock, la lista de reproducción del juego ofrece una variada selección para todos los gustos.

Lista de canciones completa de Beat Saber

Beat Saber tiene muchas canciones disponibles. Además, viene con una lista de canciones predeterminadas que están disponibles desde el principio y los fans pueden comprar más canciones como con el DLC.

Canciones por defecto de Beat Saber

Nombre del álbumCanciónCompositor(es)Fecha de lanzamiento
Soundtrack Original Vol. 1$100 BillsJaroslav Beck1 de Mayo, 2018
Balearic Pumping
Beat Saber
Breezer
Commercial Pumping
Country Rounds (Sqeepo Remix)Jaroslav Beck, Kings y Folk, Sqeepo
Escape (ft. Summer Haze)Jaroslav Beck, Summer Haze
Legend (ft. Backchat)Jaroslav Beck, Crispin, Backchat
Lvl InsaneJaroslav Beck
Turn Me On (ft. Tiny C)Jaroslav Beck, Tiny C
Soundtrack Original Vol. 2Unlimited PowerJaroslav Beck21 de Noviembre 2018
Rum n’ BassBoom Kitty
Be There For YouSedliv
ElixiaMord Fustang
I Need YouMegaphonix
Soundtrack Original Vol. 3OriginsJaroslav Beck20 de Agosto 2019
Reason for LivingMorgan Page
Give A Little LovePegboard Nerds
ImmortalSlippy
Full ChargePixl
Burning SandsBoom Kitty
Soundtrack Original Vol. 4Into The DreamJaroslav Beck18 de Marzo 2021
Spin EternallyCamellia
It Takes MeBoom Kitty, Waylon Reavis
LUDICROUS+Jaroslav Beck
Soundtrack Original Vol. 5$1.78Schwank8 de Marzo 2022
Curtains (All Night Long)EEWK
Final-Boss-ChanCamellia
FirestarterTanger
I Wanna Be A MachineThe Living Tombstone
MagicJaroslav Beck, Meredith Bull
Soundtrack Original Vol. 6Heavy WeightLindsey Stirling5 de Diciembre, 2023
Lift OffFar Out
Power of the Saber BladeDragonForce
Tempo-KatanaCamellia
CathedralBoom Kitty11 de Diciembre, 2023
ExtrasAngel VoicesVirtual Self19 de Julio, 2018
One Hope (ft. David Binney)KNOWER, David Binney14 de Diciembre, 2018
POP/STARSK/DA21 de Diciembre, 2018
Crab RaveNoisestorm1 de Abril, 2019
FitBeatJaroslav Beck9 de Abril, 2020
Spooky Beat25 de Octubre, 2021
$100 Bills (Camellia’s “$215-step” Remix)Jaroslav Beck, Camellia14 de Junio, 2022
Escape RemixJaroslav Beck, Tokyo Machine1 de Junio, 2022
CamelliaCycle HitKASAI HARCORES25 de Julio, 2019
CrystallizedCamellia
WHAT THE CAT?!
EXiT this Earth’s Atomosphere29 de Enero, 2020
GHOST
Light it up
Canciones del DLC de de Beat Saber

Nombre del álbumCanciónCompositor(es)Fecha de lanzamiento
Monstercat Vol. 1BoundlessAero Chord14 de Marzo, 2019
Emoji VIPPegboard Nerds
EPICTokyo Machine
Feeling StrongerMuzz, Charlotte Colley
OverkillRIOT
RattlesnakeRogue
Stronger (feat. Emel)Stonebank, EMEL
This TimeKayzo
Till It’s OverTristam
We Won’t Be Alone (feat. Laura Brehm)Feint, Laura Brehm
Imagine DragonsBad LiarImagine Dragons10 de Junio, 2019 (actualización de febrero 28, 2023)
Believer
Digital
It’s Time
Machine
Natural
Radioactive
Thunder
Warriors
Whatever It Takes
Bones28 de Febrero, 2023
EnemyImagine Dragons, JID
Panic! at the DiscoEmperor’s New ClothesPanic! at the Disco4 de Octubre, 2019 (actualizado 30 de Marzo, 2023)
The Greatest Show
High Hopes
Victorious
Crazy = Genius30 de Marzo, 2023
Dancing’s Not A Crime
Hey Look Ma, I Made It
Say Amen (Saturday Night)
Sugar Soaker
Viva Las Vengeance
Monstercat X Rocket LeagueGlideStephen Walking7 de Noviembre, 2019
LUV U NEED USlushii
PLAYTokyo Machine
ROCK IT
ShiawaseDion Timmer
Test MeSlushii, Dion Timmer
Green DayAmerican IdiotGreen Day13 de Diciembre, 2019
Boulevard of Broken Dreams
Father of All…
Holiday
Fire, Ready, Aim
Minority
TimbalandDumb ThingzKaydence, Timbaland26 de Marzo, 2020
FamousBruno Martini, Timbaland, Jake Davis
Has a Meaningsid tipton, Timbaland
What I LikeKarra, Nash Overstreet, Common Strangers
While We’re YoungWavezswavesz
Linkin ParkBleed It OutLinkin Park17 de Agosto, 2020 (actualizado 5 de Octubre, 2023)
Breaking the Habit
Faint
Given Up
In the End
New Divide
Numb
One Step Closer
Papercut
Somewhere I Belong
What I’ve Done
BTSBlood Sweat & TearsBTS12 de Noviembre, 2020
Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)
Burning Up (FIRE)
Dionysus
DNA
DOPE
Dynamite
FAKE LOVE
IDOL
MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)
Not Today
UGH!
Interscope MixtapeCounting StarsOneRepublic27 de Mayo, 2021
DNA.Kendrick Lamar
Don’t ChaThe Pussycat Dolls
Party Rock AnthemLMFAO, Lauren Bennett, GoonRock
Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle)Limp Bizkit
SugarMaroon 5
The Sweet Escape (ft. Akon)Gwen Stefani, Akon
SkrillexBangarang (feat. Sirah)Skrillex, Sirah31 de Agosto, 2021
ButterfliesSkrillex, Starrah, Four Tet
Don’t GoSkrillex, Justin Bieber, Don Toliver
The Devil’s DenSkrillex, Wolfgang Gartner
Ragga BombSkrillex, Ragga Twins
First of the Year (Equinox)Skrillex
Rock ‘n’ Roll (Will Take You to the Mountain)
Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites
Billie Eilishall the good girls go to hellBillie Eilish21 de Septiembre, 2021
bad guy
you should see me in a crown
bury a friend
bellyache
Happier Than Ever
I Didn’t Change My Number
NDA
Oxytocin
Therefore I Am
Lady GagaAlejandroLady Gaga9 de Diciembre, 2021
Bad Romance
Born This Way
Just Dance (feat. Colby O’Donis)
Paparazzi
Poker Face
Rain On Me (with Ariana Grande)
Stupid Love
Telephone (feat. Beyoncé)
The Edge Of Glory
Fall Out BoyCenturiesFall Out Boy31 de Marzo, 2022
Dance, Dance
I Don’t Care
Immortals
Irresistible
My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)
This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race
Thnks fr th Mmrs
Electronic MixtapeWaiting All Night (feat. Ella Eyre)Rudimental5 de Mayo, 2022
WitchcraftPendulum
IcarusMadeon
AloneMarshmello
Ghosts ‘n’ stuff (feat. Rob Swire)Deadmau5
Stay the Night (feat. Hayley Wiliams)Zedd
SandstormDarude
The Rockafeller SkankFatboy Slim
FreestylerBomfunk MC
AnimalsMartin Garrix
Lizzo2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)Lizzo6 de Octubre, 2022
About Damn Time
Cuz I Love You
Everybody’s Gay
Good as Hell
Juice
Tempo (feat. Missy Elliott)
Truth Hurts
Worship
The WeekndDie for You (Remix) (feat. Ariana Grande)The Weeknd29 de Junio, 2023
Less Than Zero
Blinding Lights8 de Noviembre, 2022
Can’t Feel My Face
How Do I Make You Love Me?
I Feel It Coming (feat. Daft Punk)
Pray For MeThe Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar
SacrificeThe Weeknd
Save Your Tears
Starboy (feat. Daft Punk)
Take My Breath
The Hills
Rock MixtapeBorn To Be WildSteppenwolf13 de Diciembre, 2022
Eye of the TigerSurvivor
Free BirdLynyrd Skynyrd
I Was Made For Lovin’ YouKISS
Seven Nation ArmyThe White Stripes
Smells Like Teen SpiritNirvana
Sweet Child O’ MineGuns N’ Roses
The PretenderFoo Fighters
QueenAnother One Bites the DustQueen24 de Mayo, 2023
Bohemian Rhapsody
Crazy Little Thing Called Love
Don’t Stop Me Now
I Want It All
Killer Queen
One Vision
Somebody to Love
Stone Cold Crazy
We Are the Champions
We Will Rock You
Linkin Park x Mike ShinodaAlready OverMike Shinoda5 de Octubre, 2023
CrawlingLinkin Park
Fighting Myself
In My HeadMike Shinoda, Kailee Morgue
LostLinkin Park
More the Victim
Numb/EncoreJay-Z, Linkin Park
Remember the NameFort Minor, Styles of Beyond
The Rolling StonesAngryThe Rolling Stones30 de Octubre, 2023
Bite My Head Off (feat. Paul McCartney)
Can’t You Hear Me Knocking
Gimme Shelter
(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
Live By the Sword (feat. Elton John)
Mess It Up
Paint It Black
Start Me Up
Sympathy For The Devil
Whole Wide World
Daft PunkAround the WorldDaft Punk7 de Marzo, 2024
Around the World / Harder Better Faster Stronger (Live 2007)
Da Funk / Daftendirekt
Get Lucky (feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers)
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger
Lose Yourself to Dance (feat. Pharrell Williams)
One More Time
Technologic
The Prime Time of Your Life (Live 2007)
Veridis Quo

Y estas son todas las canciones de Beat Saber incluidas las del DLC para que puedas divertirte al ritmo de tus artistas favoritos.

