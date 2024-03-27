GamingVideojuegos

Recetas de Infinite Craft: cómo hacer todas las combinaciones

María Pastoriza
RECETAS INFINITE CRAFTNeal.Fun

Infinite Craft ha estallado en popularidad y aquí te traemos todas las recetas para este sencillo y divertido juego, con todas las combinaciones.

Hay todo tipo de videojuegos de navegador web que son muy divertidos y para los que no tienes que instalarte nada. Uno de ellos es el Wordle, donde tienes que adivinar palabras. En otros tienes que crear cosas a partir de combinaciones, como es el caso de Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft parece el heredero de Little Alchemy, aunque en el caso del primero parece haberse modernizado mucho y haberse dejado llevar por los memes. Si estás deseando saber cómo crear a Messi o a Shrek, echa un vistazo a continuación para ver todas las recetas de Infinite Craft.

Todas las recetas de Infinite Craft

Aquí encontrarás cada una de las recetas. Como el juego está únicamente en inglés (al menos por el momento), hemos dejado los nombres en inglés para que sea más sencillo identificar cada elemento. Sobre todo teniendo en cuenta que algunos iconos de objetos se repiten.

RECETAINGREDIENTE 1INGREDIENTE 2
Abominable SnowmanWaterYeti
AdamMudVenus
AfricaContinentSwamp
Air ConditionerColdEngine
Aircraft CarrierBattleshipBattleship
AirshipSteampunk PirateWind
AlchemistPhilosopherFire
AlfredBatmanWisdom
AlienLava LampLunar
AllergyPollenSurf
AlohaHawaiiLeaf
AlphaWolfWolf Pack
AmazonJungleRiver
AmberCologneFossil
AmericaRainbowContinent
AmmoniteFossilRoll
AndroidSoftwarePlanet
AngelIncensePrayer
AnimalEarthZoo
Animal KingdomZooDisney
AnimeJapanAmerica
AnniversaryBirthdayMarriage
AntarcticaContinentIce
AntiqueVintageTime
ApeMonkeyMonkey
ApocalypseGodNuke
AppleFruitAdam
Apple JuiceAppleRain
Apple PieFruit TreeAmerica
AreaNumberLand
ArgentinaCountryMessi
ArielWhaleVase
Arnold SchwarzeneggerTerminatorWeed
ArsonistStalkerFire
ArtDrawingMountain
Artificial IntelligenceTechnologyArt
AsiaAshContinent
AshFireTree
AtlantisIslandOcean
AtlasTitanEarth
AustraliaContinentSurf
AvalancheWindMountain
BabyFamilyHuman
Baby DinosaurDinosaurEgg
Baby LovebirdLovebirdLovebird
Baby Polar BearPolar BearPolar Bear
BaconPigFire
BaconatorVolcanoBacon
BaconcornBaconUnicorn
BaconasaurusBaconcornT-Rex
Baconasaurus RexBaconasaurusBaconasaurus
Bacon ZeusBaconasaurusZeus
BalloonWindWine
Banana BoatBananaShip
Banana SplitBananaBanana
BankruptTitanicMoney
BarDrunkMoney
BarackasaurusDinosaurObama
BarbecueFirePork
BatBlackVampire
BatmanBatBat
BattleWarWar
BattleshipTankShip
BearCubsCubs
Beauty and the BeastBeautyKing Kong
BelliniPeachRum
BerserkerVikingMonster
Best FriendFriendFriend
Big BangTimeUniverse
BigfootGolemLoch Ness Monster
Bionic BudCyborgWeed
BirdKiteFlying
Birthday CakeCakeCake
BitcoinCryptocurrencyCrown
Black HoleGalaxyGalaxy
BlackbearPirate ShipTime Travel
BlizzardSnowWind
BoatWaterTractor
BogSwampSwamp
BombExplosionEnergy
BonsaiJapanTree
BookPaperPaper
BookshelfBookBook
BottleWineFuture
BoulderStoneStone
BouquetGardenFlower
BoxPandoraBeauty
BowserMarioNapoleon Complex
BrazilSouth AmericaContinent
BreadWheatFood
BreadstickBreadStar
BreakfastEggBacon
BrickClayClay
BrideWeddingBeauty
BroCowboyBest Friend
Broken HeartHeartHeartbreak
BrowniesMudChocolate
Bruce WayneBatmanAlcohol
BuddhaTreeWisdom
BuildingConstructionConstruction
BulletGlassTrain
BunkerHouseNuke
BurnFireLetter
BushWeedWeed
BusinessmanSkyscraperHuman
Burnt ToastToastFire
ButterToastOil
C-3POLightsaberRobot
CactusDesertPlant
CakeButterEgg
CalendarSunYear
CambodiaCountryAngkor Wat
CamelotCamelDinosaur
CannonFireShip
CannonballFireCannon
Cape VerdeAfricaAtlantic Ocean
CaptainPiratePirate Ship
Captain HookPirateDragon
CarEnginePlant
Carnivorous PlantVenus FlytrapPlant
CasinoVegasShark
CastleHouseWar
Cat VideoYouTubeCat
CatholicReligionMario
CauldronHousePot
CaveBearEarth
CemetaryGraveGrave
CentaurHumanHorse
Central ParkNew YorkTree
CeramicPotteryCauldron
CDFireWalkman
ChangeObamaHope
ChaosUniverseEntropy
CheeseMoonMud
CheetahLeopardLeopard
ChefEggOmelete
ChestPirateTreasure
ChickenEggFire Flower
Chicken Parm LemonadeChicken ParmesanLemonade
Chicken ParmesanChickenCheese
ChildBabyBaby
ChimeraMinotaurCentaur
ChimpanzeeMonkeyPeanut Butter
ChinaChineseIsland
ChineseAsiaHuman
ChocolateMudRainforest
ChristmasTreeStar
Christmas TreePineBattery
Chuck NorrisSerial KillerVomit
ChurchGodHouse
CiderAppleWater
CinderAshDust
CityTownTown
ClayMudMud
CleanDustWeed
CleopatraKing ArthurEgypt
ClockComputerTime
CloudWindSteam
Cloud TrapCloudVenus Flytrap
CocoaChocolateSoil
CoinMudMetal
ColdFogSneeze
CologneAlcoholPerfume
ComputerSystemFire
ConfuciusBookChinese
ConstructionBrickCrane
ContinentIslandIsland
CookedAnimalFire
CookieAnimalOven
Cookie MonsterDragonCookie
Cookie ShakeCookieMilkshake
CoralSeedOcean
Coral ReefCoralVenus Flytrap
CosmosUniverseGalaxy
CoughPencilSick
Cough SyrupCoughAlcohol
CountVampireWeed
CountdownCountTV
CountryCityContinent
CowboyJetskiTumbleweed
CraneSwampBird
CrashPlaneFire
CrocodileSwampTank
Crocodile HunterCrocodileYouTube
CrocopigCrocodilePig
CropFieldFire
CruiseBoatHoneymoon
CrusadeBibleBattle
CrusaderKnightPaladin
CryingBroken HeartTearjerker
CryptTombGrave
CryptocurrencyCryptHacker
CryptozoologyLoch Ness MonsterBigfoot
CubsLionLioness
CuddlyTeddy BearCheetah
CupidVasePegasus
CurseMummyPot
Cursed CoinCryptocurrencyCurse
CyborgComputerAndroid
CyclonePlanetTornado
DancePartyMusic
DandelionPlantWind
Dandelion PatchDandelionDandelion
Darth VaderLight SaberDragon
DarwinMonkeyPhilosopher
DeathLifeVampire
Death NoteDeathAnime
Death StarStar WarsPlanet
DefenestrationVomitWindow
DemonHellGrudge
DengueMosquitoEgg
DenmarkBaconEurope
DesertSandSand
DestructionTornadoTsunami
DevilAngelSmoke
DinosaurRainbowFossil
DisneyMagicPark
DivorceMarriageLove
DJHumanMusic
DoctorSicknessWisdom
DoggieDogCookie
Dominican RepublicDomRepublic
DonkeyKongOil
Donkey KongKing KongMoney
Donkey Kong CountryDonkey KongMario Bros
Diddy KongDonkey KongDonkey Kong
Double KatanaKatanaKatana
DowryWeddingMoney
DrawingPencilEarth
DraculaVampireEarth
DragonSwampFire
Dragon BallGokuAsia
Dragon Ball ZFightAnime
Dragon Ball Z KaiDragon Ball ZTime
DragonbornSplitting PainsDragon
DragonflyDandelionDragon
DronePlaneObama
DrunkLoveRum
DuckDandelion PatchLake
DucklingDuckWater
DumbledoreSocratesHarry Potter
DustWindEarth
Dust BowlDust StormSandstorm
Dust StormSandstormSandstorm
Dust TrapDust StormVenus Flytrap
DustpanDustPot
EarthquakePlanetTsunami
EasterJesusTime
EclipseSunOpen
EdenGardenLily
EeveeStonePokémon
EggDinosaurDinosaur
EgyptPlanetSphinx
Eiffel TowerSkyscraperVenus
ElderDragonTime
Electric GuitarLightningMusic
ElectricityWindmillWind
Elon MuskTeslaTuxedo
EnergyWindmillFire
EngineSteamFire
EruptionWindVolcano
Empire State BuildingNew YorkHouse
EmoMermaidGoth
EstoniaBalticCountry
EternityTimeEurope
EuropeFjordContinent
EurovisionJapanEurope
ExcaliburMudSword
EveAdamVenus
EverestMountain RangeMosquito
EvolutionTheoryTime
ExplosionFireEnergy
FacebookSocialNetwork
FairyMagicPrincess
FalloutNukeWater
FamilyHumanHuman
FarmTractorEarth
FertilityMagicSoil
FibonacciFartNumber
FieldFarmEarth
FightBattleWar
Figure SkatingIce SkatingItchy
FinlandEurovisionWin
Fire BirdPhoenixVolcano
Fire FlowerFireballPlant
Fire KingFiremanKing
Fire TornadoCycloneFire
Fire TrapFireVenus Flytrap
Fire TruckFirefighterFirefighter
Fire QueenFire KingMarriage
FireballFireFire Trap
FirebirdPhoenixNuke
FirefighterArsonistMirror
FiremanDoctorArsonist
FireplaceFireBush
FishWaterOcean
FishbowlWaterFish
FishingFishLake
FjordLakeMountain
FlockBirdBird
FlowerPlantRain
FlyingKiteWind
Flying BreadToasterTornado
Flying CarJetEngine
Flying HorseWindPegasus
FlypaperDust TrapVenus Flytrap
FogWaterSmoke
FoodFarmerPlant
FoolStupidKing
FootballDust BowlMud
ForestMountainTree
FortunePaperCookie
FossilPlantStone
FranceNapoleon BonaparteLand
FrankensteinSwampElectricity
FreedomAmericaRainbow
FridgeColdMetal
FriendLikeFacebook
FrogFishSwamp
Frog PrinceKermitCupid
FroggerFrogTruck
Frost DragonColdIce Dragon
FruitSunTree
Fruit TreeFruitFruit
FuelEngineFood
FutureTimeHistory
GamblerVegasCrocodile
GardenLoveEarth
GalaxyStarStar
GalleonHarry PotterCoin
GayCatholic ChurchRainbow
GeishaWomanJapan
Genetically Modified FoodFoodTechnology
GeniePrincessBottle
GermanyBerlin Dust
GeysirStoneSteam
GhostGraveHuman
GiftBookWrapper
GingerbreadHouseCookie
GirlfriendBest FriendLove
GlassObsidianSteam
GlueFlypaperFuel
GodUniverseEternity
GodzillaDinosaurJapan
GohanGokuMountain
GokuDragon Ball ZAnime
GoldMoneyMoney
GoldfishFireFishbowl
Gold BarGoldGold
Gold IngotGold BarGold Bar
GolemSwampZombie
Gordan RamsayChefYouTube
GothBlackPassion
GothamBatmanCastle
GraveTombLove
GraveyardCemetaryCemetary
GreatswordLongswordLongsword
Grim ReaperDeathDeath
GrudgeGrumpyRevenge
GrumpySourpussSnake
GunWeaponDestruction
HackerInternetComputer
HammerThorWeapon
HangoverAlcoholFog
HangryHangoverItchy
HangwishHangoverWish
HammerheadSharkPork
HamsterMorningMouse
Happily Ever AfterMarriageGarden
HappinessBunnySmile
HareRabbitSmile
HarpAngelMusic
Harry PotterOwlPegasus
Harry Potter and the Heat Death of the UniverseHarry PotterHeat Death of the Universe
Hatsune MikuAndroidJ-pop
HawaiiIslandVolcano
Hawaii Five-ONapoleon ComplexHawaii
HeartCupidCupid
HeartbreakDeathLove
HedwigHarry PotterHamster
HerculesHydraZeus
HeroZeroJesus
HexCurseCurse
HexagonHexHex
HibernationBearCave
HippocampusSeaFlying Horse
HipsterNew YorkCool
HistoryRelicTime
HiveBeeBee
HoleBlack HoleEarth
Holy WaterWaterWine
HomerSimpsonFamily
HoneyBeeStar
HoneycombHoneyPrison
Hot OnesYouTubeHot Sauce
Hot SpringColdGeyser
HourglassTimeTornado
HouseWallBrick
HumanAdamEve
HummingbirdBirdBee
HydraDragonMonster
IceSnowWater
Ice CreamPopsiclePopsicle
Ice Cream ConeIce CreamIce Cream
Ice DragonColdDragon
IcebergTitanWater
IcelandFjordVolcano
IglooIslandIce
IncensePlantSmoke
InfinityZero8
InternetComputerElectricity
IPodWalkmanMusic
IranCountryCaspian Sea
IrelandPotatoCountry
IronRustRust
ItalyPizzaCountry
IslandOceanEarth
JackTitanicAriel
Jack FrostJackIgloo
Jack SparrowSunflowerPirate
JailPrisonPrisoner
Jail BreakJailBomb
JailbirdBirdPrison
James BondJackTux
JapanContinentTea
J-popJapanElectric Guitar
JediStar WarsLightsaber
Jedi PigLightsaberPig
JellyPeanut ButterPark
JellyfishJellyIsland
JesusChurchSon
JetPlanePlane
JoySmileHappiness
JungleRainforestRainforest
KaleidoscopeMirrorMirror
KamehamehaGokuWater
Kanye WestRapperChurch
KarmaPunishmentRat
KelpPlantSeaweed
KermitMiss PiggyFight
KindleAmazonComputer
KingPalaceStupid
King ArthurCamelotGraveyard
King KongGodzillaDinosaur
KitKatChocolateJapan
KiteChinaWind
KnightRobotPaladin
Knight RiderLightsaberCar
KnowledgeOwlUnicorn
KrakenSea SerpentPirate
Kung FuGokuChinese
LakeWaterWater
LandslideEarthAvalanche
LaserLightningBullet
LavaFireEarth
Lava LampLavaLamp
LawyerHumanDivorce
LeafWindTree
League of LegendsRiotSoftware
LebanonCedarCountry
LegoStar WarsBrick
LemonFruitFossil
LemonadeLemonLemon
LensFireGlass
LeopardLionTiger
Leopard BearLeopardTeddy Bear
LeprechaunPot of GoldWarrior
LesbianPride MonthGirl
LetterMailboxMail
LeviathanCrocodileMegalodon
LibraryBookshelfBookshelf
LifeVenusSteam
LighthouseLakeStone
LightningFireCloud
LightsaberLaserSword
LikeFacebookMeme
LilyFlowerWater
LinkMarioLongsword
LionZebraFire
LionessLionLove
Loch NessSwampIsland
Loch Ness MonsterSwampMonster
LongswordSwordSword
LotusLilyFlower
LoveMermaidPrince
LovebirdParrotCupid
LuigiMarioHuman
LuffyOne PieceMonkey
LunarMoonLily
Lunch LadyWomanLunch
MaddenComputerFootball
MafiaNew YorkFamily
MagicWizardWitch
MailboxPostmanPostman
ManAdamEarth
MangaBookJapan
MangroveTreeSwamp
MarioDonkey KongScreen
Mario BrosSuper MarioLuigi
Mario KartMarioYoshi
Mario Kart 8 DeluxeMario KartMoney
MarriageWeddingLove
MarsPlanetChocolate
MathTreeNumber
MathematicianHumanNumber
MedusaMirrorStone
MegalodonSharkNorth America
MemeMoldInternet
MermaidDonkeySea
MessiSoccerDust
MetalRockOxygen
MeteorPlanetRock
MetronomeMusicClock
MexicoDesertNorth America
MicronesiaCountryMicro
MicroscopeLensSwamp
MilkToiletCow
Milky WaySolar SystemFjord
MineIronMountain
MinotaurCentaurAnimal
MirageDesertOcean
MirrorGlassObsidian
Miss PiggyPigBeauty
MissileCountdownDrone
MistSwampWind
MistressWomanMafia
MoldVirusRain
MoneyTreasureTime
MonkeyJungleDust
Monkey WrenchMonkeyWrench
MonsterLoch NessWind
Monster TruckTractorSwamp
MoonEarthReflection
MoonstoneMoonStone
MorningHangoverNight
MosquitoSwampBee
Mother-in-lawWomanTerror
MountainEarthEarth
MouseGardenCheese
MoviePopcornLove
Mrs. ClausSantaBride
MudSteamEarth
Mud BowlDust BowlMud
Muddy PigMudCrocopig
MuleDonkeyFarm
MultiverseUniverseUniverse
MummyHumanDust
MusicRockRoll
NapoleonEuropeTime Machine
Napoleon BonaparteNapoleon DynamiteStar
Napoleon ComplexNapoleon BonaparteParadox
Napoleon DynamiteBig BangNapoleon
NarhwalFishUnicorn
NarutoAnimeNinja
NepalAsiaMount Everest
NessieLoch Ness MonsterSmoke
NetflixCinemaYouTube
NetherlandsWindmillCountry
NetworkInternetSystem
New YorkState of LibertyHouse
New ZealandRugbyCountry
NewtonAppleKarma
NightMoonFlower
NileRiverReef
NinjaChinaWarrior
North AmericaContinentAmerica
North KoreaNuclearCountry
NorwayFjordCountry
NuclearTVNuke
NukeMissileDeath
NumberCountCount
NutSquirrelSun
OasisDesertWater
ObamaPoliticianHawaii
ObsidianStoneLava
OceanWaterLake
OctaveMusicNumber
OdinGodDivorce
OdysseusOdysseyHomer
Odysseus RexOdysseusT-Rex
OdysseyHomerBook
OedipusOedipus RexTragedy
Oedipus RexOdysseus RexTragedy
OinkPigMirror
OlympusZeusMountain
OmegaAlphaWar
OmeletPancakeEgg
One PiecePirateAnime
OpenWindowPerfume
OreoSnakeCookie
OtakuAnimeComputer
OvenFireplaceStone
OwlBirdFlashlight
OwlfishOwlFish
PaganiniViolinYouTube
PalaceHouseOasis
PaladinPalmSpell
PalmDesertTree
PancakeBreakfastCake
PandaBlackPig
PandoraPandaBeauty
PandapigPandaPig
PangaeaContinentContinent
PaparazziStalkerMovie
PaperTreeWood
ParadoxMultiverseTime Travel
ParkGardenGarden
ParrotBirdGarden
PartyBest FriendMusic
PassionLoveFire
PeachMarioPrincess
PegasusUnicornWind
PeopleLandPOp
PencilAshTree
PenguinAntarticaIsland
PerfumeIncenseWater
PeruCountryMachu Picchu
Peter GriffinBaconatorQuaqmire
Peter PanCaptain HookFire
PhilosopherSquirrelWisdom
PhilosophyWisdomMusic
PhoenixBirdFire
PhoneNewspapwerNumber
Phone NumberGirlfriendNumber
PidgeotPlanePokemon
PiInfinityNumber
PieAppleAmerica
Pie FightApple PieFight
PigRainbowMud
PigletPigPig
PigpenMudPig
PikachuPokémonAnime
PikasushiPikachuSushi
PilotPlaneHuman
Pina ColadaAlcoholPineapple
PineSmellForest
PineappleHawaiiPlant
PiranhaGoldfishSwamp
PirateShipDragon
Pitcher of LemonadeLemonadeLemonade
PizzaNew YorkFood
PlaneBirdFlying
PlanetEarthDust
PlantWaterEarth
PlayboyManRabbit
PlutoNapoleon ComplexPlanet
PoemBirdSong
PokémonAnimeFish
PollenDustPlant
PollyParrotFireman
PollywagTornadoPolly
PopFireBalloon
PopcornButterToast
PopeCatholicRich
PopsicleJellyIce
PortWaterVillage
PostmanOwlHarry Potter
PotVaseVase
Pot of GoldRainbowTreasure
PotteryClayHouse
PrayerIncenseSmoke
Prayer WaterPrayerWater
PregnantTinkerbellFertility
PresentGiftGift
PrideLionLion
Pride MonthPrideCalendar
PrinceFrogCupid
PrincessMuleBeauty
PrisonNightSentence
PrisonerSquirrelPrison
Prison BreakPrisonTsunami
Prison CakeCakeJail
PrometheusTitanFire
PsalmHymnNumber
PsychopathSickoLove
PteranodonPterodactylPterodactyl
PterodactylBirdDinosaur
QuagmireSwampMud
QueenPrincessCrown
QuicksandCloud TrapMud
RabbitAnimalDandelion
RaceChariotDriver
RacecarCarEngine
RadiationToxicNumber
RadioMicroscopeWave
Radio TowerRadioRadio
Radio WavesRadio TowerWater
RainCloudEarth
RainbowRainFire
Rainbow BearRainbowPolar Bear
RainforestRainForest
RallyMudCar
RapRapperMusic
RapperHumanDJ
RapunzelPrincessRuin
RatSubwayCity
ReefCoralCoral
ReflectionMirrorGhost
RelativityEinsteinTheory
RelicAntiqueTime
RetirementFirefighterTime
RevengeSandwichKarma
RiotRallyFire
RobloxFortniteProgram
RollSushiSeaweed
RomanMarsNumber
RoninSamuraiNinja
RoseFlowerBeauty
RouletteGamblerCasino
RuinRainSandcastle
RumBottlePirate
RustCarAsh
SadnessCryingBroken Heart
SafariZooZoo
SagePhilosopherWisdom
SailWindShip
Sailor MoonAnimeFrankenstein
SantaChristmasElder
SasukeNinjaSword
SaiyanGokuFlower
SamuraiJapanWarrior
SandDustDust
SandboxDesertSoftware
SandcastleBeachSand
SandstormDesertStorm
SantaChristmasCookie
SarcophagusMummyMummy
SashimiSushiRain
SasquatchBigfootSwamp
SatelliteEarthRadio Waves
ScienceHourglassMicroscope
ScoreGameNumber
ScratchJackItchy
ScreenComputerGlass
Sea MonsterWaterMonster
Sea SerpentWaterDragon
SeaweedFishPlant
SentenceWordWord
SerbiaVolleyballCountry
Serial KillerStalkerPsychopath
ServerComputerComputer
SharkSurferSea
Shark TankSharkOil
ShipWaterIsland
SickDengueVacation
SicknessDivorceSick
SickoMovieSick
SimpsonFamilyAnime
SingaporeLionCountry
SirenMermaidBacon
SkeeterMosquitoSeaweed
SkyscraperEmpire State BuildingHouse
SlingshotWeaponStone
SlushieJellySnow
SmellPerfumeSteam
SmileSunMushroom
SmokeWindFire
SmokerCigaretteSmoke
SneezeAllergyWind
SniperGunTelescope
SnowAvalancheSteam
SnowmanRainYeti
SoccerFootballFootball
SocialNetworkInternet
SocratesWisdomSquirrel
SoftwareSystemComputer
Soggy BreadToasterWater
SoilEarthAsh
SolarSunFire
Solar FlareSolar WindFire
Solar PanelSunElectricity
Solar SystemSunGalaxy
Solar WindSolar SystemWind
SongRadioMusic
SorbetFruitIce
SourpussLemonOwl
South AfricaCape TownAfrica
South AmericaNorth AmericaPangaea
South KoreaCountrySouth
SpainSandEurope
SpellCurseHex
Splitting PainsDivorceWindow
SquareAreaNumber
SquidKrakenWater
SquidwardSquidTourist
SquirrelTreeMouse
StalkerPsychopathLove
StarPlanetPlanet
Star WarsStarLightsaber
StatueStoneAmerica
Statue of LibertyLighthouseBoulder
SteamWaterFire
SteampunkPlanetSteam
Steampunk PirateOceanSteampunk
Steampunk Pirate ShipSteamSteampunk Pirate
Steampunk PlantSteampunk PiratePlant
Steampunk TreeSteampunk PlantSmoke
SteelIronIron
Sticky NoteGlueTechnology
StoneEarthLava
StonehengeSteampunk Pirate ShipStone
StormRainWind
StripesTigerLove
StupidDonkeyCupid
SubscribeYouTubeHeart
SubwaySteamTrain
SunStarFire
SunflowerSunFlower
SunriseMorningMountain
SupermanGokuAmerica
SupernovaPlanetRobot
Super MarioMarioLuigi
Super Mario BrosSuper MarioMario Bros
Super Mario Bros 2Super Mario BrosSuper Mario Bros
Super Mario Bros 3Super Mario BrosSuper Mario Bros 2
Super Mario WorldSuper Mario BrosSuper Mario Bros 3
Super Mario 3D WorldSuper Mario BrosSuper Mario World
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s FurySuper Mario BrosSuper Mario 3D World
Super SaiyanGokuDragon Ball Z
SurfSteamWave
SurfboardSurferSurfer
SurferTsunamiPilot
SurfingSurferSurfboard
SushiMountainSeaweed
SwampLakeEarth
SwedenCoolEurope
SweepBroomNumber
SwitzerlandCountryMountain
SwordBladeBlade
SystemPlanetSolar
T-1000TerminatorWeapon
T-RexDeathDinosaur
T-RumpT-RexTrump
TangoDanceNumber
TankShipTractor
Tank TruckMonster TruckTank
TarzanJungleBook
TaxiNew YorkCar
TeaPlantSteam
TeapotTeaEarth
TearjerkerTearsBook
TearsHeartbreakHuman
Tea-zillaGodzillaTea
TechnologyScienceScience
Teddy BearLoveBear
Teddy LionTeddy BearLion
TelescopeMoonstoneWindow
TempestStormTea
TerminatorRobotRelic
TerroristBombFreedom
TeslaCarElectricity
Tesla TowerTeslaTesla
ThailandAsiaBeach
ThanksgivingTurkeyHoney
TheaterMoviePopcorn
TheoryEinsteinDust
TherapistDoctorDevil
ThorOdinCosmos
ThunderLightningBeauty
TigerTiger LilyLove
Tiger LilyEarthCaptain Hook
TimeParadoxTime Paradox
TimebombClockBomb
Time MachineWormholeTime Travel
Time ParadoxBlack HoleTime Travel
Time TravelBlack HoleWormhole
TinderLoveTechnology
TinkerbellPeter PanEarth
TitanKrakenEarth
TitanicIcebergBoat
ToastBreakfastFire
ToasterRobotBread
ToiletVenus FlytrapClean
TokyoGodzillaIsland
TombMummyEarth
ToolEarthMonkey Wrench
TornadoWindWind
TornadrollTrollTornado
TouristVacationStatue
TownVillageVillage
TractorMudEngine
TragedySadnessBook
TrainSteamEngine
TransistorEngineRadio
TreasurePirateEarth
Treasure MapMapPencil
TreeEarthPlant
Tree of KnowledgeTree of LifeUniverse
Tree of LifeTreeUniverse
TrollEarthMonster
TruckBoxCar
TrumpAmericaDrunk
Trump CakeTrumpCake
TsunamiWaterTornado
TumbleweedKelpDust Storm
Turkey (bird)BirdChristmas
Turkey (country)CountryIstanbul
TutankhamunMummyEgypt
TVScreenScreen
TwilightVampireLove
TyphoonTeaTempest
UkraineCountrySunflower
UnderworldHadesHades
United KingdomEuropeTea
UnicornGodzillaRainbow
UniverseGalaxyBlack Hole
USAAmericaSun
UtopiaPlanetFuture
VacationPina ColadaOcean
VampireMirrorBullet
Vampire DiariesVampireYouTube
VanityPrideLove
VantablackMirrorBlack
VaseHousePottery
VegasSharkAmerica
VegetaGokuEarth
VenusPlanetFog
Venus FlytrapMonsterFlower
VietnamCannabisWar
VikingsLandFjord
VillageFamilyFamily
VineGluePlant
VintageTimeWine
VirusHackerInternet
VolcanoMountainEarth
VomitBurnt ToastSick
WallTrumpParty
WalkmanRadioTransistor
WarChinaJapan
WarlockWarriorWeapon
WarriorAmazonWar
WaveWaterWind
WeaponFireTool
WeatherWisdomStorm
WeddingWineCastle
Wedding RingIronMarriage
WeedHackerPlant
Were-lionWerewolfLion
Were-turkeyWerewolfTurkey
WerewolfGardenMoon
WheatCropFarmer
Wind FarmWindmillWindmill
WindmillEngineWind
WindowGlassGlass
Wind TurbineWind FarmWind Farm
WinePlantAlcohol
WisdomOwlSmoke
WishGenieLamp
WitchTreeSpell
Witch HutWitchWitch
WizardPaladinWitch
Wizard TowerWizardWizard
WolfAnimalForest
Wolf PackWolfWolf
WomanManLove
WoodTreeForest
WordLetterLetter
WorkshopToolBuilding
WormholeBlack HoleBlack Home
WrapperChocolatePaper
WreckCarNuke
YetiBlizzardMonster
YggdrasilTree of LifeTitan
Yin YangPhoenixDragon
YodaStar WarsChocolate
YoshiMarioDinosaur
Yoshi EggYoshiYoshi
YouTubeGeysirInternet
YouTuberYouTubeBaby
ZambiaAfricaVictoria Falls
ZebraStripesStripes
Zen GardenYin YangGarden
ZeroNumberFire
ZeusTitanWind
ZombieHumanExplosion
ZooPenguinPark
ZookeeperZooStar
1NumberJesus
211
321
4NumberAsh
5Number4
6Fire5
7Kanye WestNumber
8NumberMountain
9High Five4
10NumberMonster

Estas son todas las recetas de Infinite Craft. Recuerda que algunos elementos pueden crearse usando varios ingredientes distintos. ¡A combinar!

Sobre El Autor

María Pastoriza

María, más conocida como Kysucuac, es la jefa de redacción de Dexerto ES. Licenciada en Periodismo, tiene un máster en doblaje, locución y presentación en radio y televisión. Ha trabajado en grandes medios de la prensa del videojuego en España, como IGN, 3DJuegos, Xataka y Mundogamers. Fue jugadora profesional de Dota 2 y ahora es Plata 2 en League of Legends. Escribe de Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, Pokémon y otros videojuegos, además de anime y series. Puedes contactar con ella a través de su correo, [email protected]