Todos los ganadores de los Oscars 2024: Lista completa de premios
Los Oscar 2024 ya están en los libros, pues la 96ª edición de los Premios de la Academia volvió a entregar sus prestigiosos trofeos. Oppenheimer, Barbie y muchos otros han ganado a lo grande. Aquí tienes la lista completa de todos los ganadores.
Los Oscar de este año han contado con una emocionante programación, entre la que destaca la epopeya histórica de Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer. La película recibió una gran cantidad de nominaciones y ganó el premio al Mejor Director y al Mejor Actor, entre otros, e incluso supuso el primer Oscar para Robert Downey Jr. y Cillian Murphy.
Pero como todos los años, hubo algunos desaires notables en las nominaciones, siendo el más sonado el de Barbie. A pesar de ser la mitad del fenómeno Barbenheimer de 2023, tanto Greta Gerwig como Margot Robbie no fueron nominadas a Mejor Directora y Mejor Actriz, respectivamente.
No obstante, la película de color rosa seguía en liza en seis categorías. La 96ª edición de los Premios de la Academia se celebró el 10 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre del Ovation Hollywood, y aquí están todos los ganadores. “Y el Oscar es para…”
Ganadores de los Oscar 2024
A continuación encontrarás todos los ganadores de los Oscars 2024:
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Jodie Foster, NYAD
Mejor Cortometraje de Animación
- War Is Over!
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
Mejor película de animación
- The Boy and the Heron
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
Mejor Guión Original
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Past Lives
- May December
- Maestro
Mejor guión adaptado
- American Fiction
- Oppenheimer
- Barbie
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
- Poor Things
- Maestro
- Golda
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Poor Things
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- Poor Things
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
Mejor Película Internacional
- The Zone of Interest
- Society of the Snow
- Perfect Days
- Io Capitano
- The Teachers’ Lounge
Mejor actor de reparto
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- Godzilla Minus One
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
- Napoleon
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
Mejor Montaje
- Oppenheimer
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Poor Things
Mejor Largometraje Documental
- 20 Days in Mariupol
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
Mejor cinematografía
- Hoyte Van Hoytema, Oppenheimer
- Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
- Edward Lachman, El Conde
- Łukasz Żal, The Zone of Interest
Mejor Cortometraje de Acción Real
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
- The Actor
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
Mejor sonido
- The Zone of Interest
- Oppenheimer
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
Mejor Banda Sonora Original
- Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
- Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
- Laura Karpman, American Fiction
- John Williams, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Mejor canción original
- ‘What Was I Made For?’, Barbie
- ‘I’m Just Ken’, Barbie
- ‘The Fire Inside’, Flamin’ Hot
- ‘It Never Went Away’, American Symphony
- ‘Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)’, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor actor
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
Mejor director
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Justin Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Mejor actriz
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Annette Bening, NYAD
Mejor fotografía
- Oppenheimer
- The Holdovers
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Poor Things
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Past Lives
- Maestro
- American Fiction
- The Zone of Interest
Y hasta aquí la lista de los ganadores a los premios Oscars 2024.