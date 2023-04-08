GamingVideojuegos

EA SPORTS FC: todas las nuevas ligas, estadios y licencias confirmadas hasta ahora

EA SPORTS FC
EA

EA Sports FC tendrá ligas, clubes y torneos de fútbol oficiales de todo el mundo. Aquí están todas las licencias confirmadas que conocemos hasta ahora.

Después del juego de FIFA 23, EA y la FIFA tomarán caminos separados. El presidente de la FIFA, Gianni Infantino, anunció un nuevo juego que, según los rumores, será FIFA 25. Mientras tanto, EA se embarca en su nueva aventura y acaba de presentar el logotipo de EA Sports FC.

A pesar de perder la licencia de FIFA, EA conservará los 19 000 jugadores con todas las licencias, 700 equipos y 30 ligas.

Estas son todas las licencias que se han confirmado hasta la fecha.

Todas las ligas y clubes de EA Sports FC

EA

Esta es la lista completa de todas las ligas confirmadsa por EA Sports FC

La lista la iremos actualizando a medida que vayan saliendo nuevas

ARGENTINA – LIGA PROFESIONAL DE FÚTBOL

  • Por determinar

CHINA – CHINESE SUPER LEAGUE

  • Por determinar

INGLATERRA

PREMIER LEAGUE

  • Brentford
  • Fulham
  • Leeds United
  • Leicester City
  • Liverpool
  • Manchester City
  • Newcastle United
  • Tottenham Hotspur
  • West Ham United
  • Other clubs TBC

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP

  • Blackburn Rovers
  • Blackpool
  • Bristol City
  • Burnley
  • Cardiff City
  • Coventry City
  • Huddersfield Town
  • Hull City
  • Luton Town
  • Middlesborough
  • Millwall
  • Norwich City
  • Preston North End
  • Queens Park Rangers
  • Reading
  • Rotherham United
  • Stoke City
  • West Bromwich Albion
  • Wigan Athletic
  • Other clubs TBC

BARCLAYS WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE

  • Chelsea
  • Other clubs TBC

FRANCIA – LIGUE 1 UBER EATS

  • LOSC
  • OGC Nice
  • Olympique de Marseille
  • Paris Saint Germain
  • Other clubs TBC

FRANCIA – D1 ARKEMA

  • Clubs TBC

ALEMANIA – BUNDESLIGA

  • Borussia Dortmund
  • FC Augsburg
  • RB Leipzig
  • Other clubs TBC

ITALIA – SERIE A TIM

  • Bologna
  • Cremonese
  • Empoli
  • Fiorentina
  • Hellas Verona
  • Juventus
  • Lecce
  • Salernitana
  • Sampdoria
  • Sassuolo
  • Spezia
  • Torino
  • Udinese
  • Other clubs TBC

REPÚBLICA DE COREA – K LEAGUE

  • Por determinar

PAÍSES BAJOS – EREDIVISE

  • Por determinar

POLONIA – EKSTRAKLASA

  • Lech Poznan

PORTUGAL – LIGA PORTUGAL

  • Por determinar

RUMANÍA – SUPERLIGA

  • Por determinar

ARABIA SAUDÍ – ROSHN SAUDI LEAGUE

  • Por determinar

ESCOCIA – CINCH PREMIERSHIP

  • Celtic
  • Rangers
  • Other Clubs TBC

ESPAÑA – LA LIGA SANTANDER

  • Atlético Madrid
  • Real Madrid
  • Por determinar

ESTADOS UNIDOS Y CANADÁ – MLS

  • Atlanta United
  • Austin FC
  • Charlotte FC
  • Chicago Fire
  • Colorado Rapids
  • Columbus Crew
  • DC United
  • FC Dallas
  • Houston Dynamo
  • Inter Miami CF
  • LA Galaxy
  • Minnesota United FC
  • Nashville SC
  • New England Revolution
  • New York City FC
  • New York Red Bulls
  • Orlando City SC
  • Philadelphia Union
  • San Jose Earthquakes
  • Seattle Sounders FC
  • Sporting Kansas City
  • Toronto FC
  • Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Por determinar

ESTADOS UNIDOS – NATIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER LEAGUE

  • Por determinar

Competiciones confirmadas de EA Sports FC

Aquí hay una lista completa de todas las competiciones de fútbol confirmadas.

  • UEFA Champions League
  • UEFA Europa League
  • UEFA Europa Conference League
  • UEFA Women’s Champions League
  • CONMEBOL Libertadores
  • CONMEBOL Suamericana

Finalmente, EA Sports FC ha anunciado que en julio tendremos más información al respecto.