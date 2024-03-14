Todos los juegos con crossplay en PS4/PS5, PC, Xbox, Switch y móvil – 2024
El crossplay resulta fundamental para muchos, así que aquí tienes una lista con todos los juegos con crossplay en todas las plataformas.
El crossplay o juego cruzado se ha vuelto imprescindible para muchos jugadores. Esta funcionalidad de juego online nos permite jugar al mismo juego con nuestros amigos desde diferentes plataformas. Así, puedes jugar desde tu PC con un amigo que juegue en PS5.
Para que puedas verlo fácilmente, aquí tienes una lista con todos los juegos con crossplay en marzo de 2024.
Contenido
Lista de juegos con crossplay para todas las plataformas
Vamos a separar los juegos con crossplay completo y juegos con crossplay parcial.
Juegos con crossplay al completo
- Among Us: Android, iOS, PC, Nintendo Switch
- Apex Legends: Xbox One, PS4, PC, Switch
- Back 4 Blood: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Borderlands 3: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Brawlhalla: Switch, Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: Xbox One, , PC
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S. PC
- Call of Duty: Warzone: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X, PS5
- Call of Duty: Warzone 2: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S. PC
- Call of Duty: Vanguard: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Chivalry 2: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Dauntless: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch
- Dead by Daylight: Switch, Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Deathloop: PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Deep Rock Galactic: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Destiny 2: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Diablo 4: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Evil Dead: The Game: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- Exoprimal: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S. PC
- F1 22: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Fantasy Strike: PS4, Switch, Mac, PC (including Linux)
- Farming Simulator 22: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn: PS4, PC, Mac
- Fortnite: PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, móvil, Xbox Series X, PS5
- For Honor: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Genshin Impact: PC, PS4, Android, iOS
- Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Gotham Knights: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- GRID Legends: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Helldivers 2: PS5, PC
- Hood: Outlaws and Legends: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Madden NFL 22: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Madden NFL 24: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Matchpoint Tennis Championships: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch
- Minecraft: , PS4, Switch, móvil
- Minecraft Dungeons: PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch
- MLB The Show 21: Xbox Series X, PS5, Xbox One, PS4
- MLB The Show 23: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch
- Monster Hunter: Rise: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch
- Need for Speed: Heat: PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Nerf Legends: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- No Man’s Sky: PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Overcooked: All you can Eat: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Overwatch 2: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Paladins: Champions of the Realm: Xbox One, Switch, PC, PS4
- Payday 3: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- PGA Tour 2K23: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC,
- Pokémon Unite: Switch, móvil
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid: Switch, Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Quake: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- Rainbow Six Extraction: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Realm Royale: Xbox One, Switch, PC, PS4
- Resident Evil Re:Verse: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Riders Republic: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Rocket League: Xbox One, Switch, PC, PS4
- Rogue Company: PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
- Secret Neighbor: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Skull & Bones: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- SMITE: Xbox One, Switch, PC, PS4
- Splitgate: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Stardew Valley: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, móvil
- Star Wars: Squadrons: Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Street Fighter 6: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: PS5, Xbox Series X/S. PC
- Super Animal Royale: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- Super Bomberman R Online: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Super Mega Baseball 2: , Xbox One, PC, Switch
- Super Mega Baseball 3: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch
- Tekken 8: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- The Ascent: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S. PC
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Warframe: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
- Wild Hearts: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Worms: Rumble: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch
- World of Warships: Legends: PS4, Xbox One, PC
- World War Z: Epic Games Store, Xbox One, PC
- WWE 2k: Battlegrounds: PC, Ps4, Xbox One
Juego cruzado parcial
- IDARB: Xbox One, PC
- Atom Universe: PC, PS4
- Aragami: Xbox One, PC, Switch/PS4, PC
- Ark: Survival Evolved: Xbox One, PS4, PC, Switch
- Astroneer: , PS4, PC
- Battlefield 2042: PS4, Xbox One/ PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- Black Desert Online: PS4, Xbox One
- Blobcat: Switch, PC
- Boundless: PC, PS4
- Chess Ultra: Xbox One, Switch, PC/PC, PS4
- Crazy Justice: PC, Switch, Xbox One
- Dawn of the Breakers: PC, Switch
- DC Universe Online: PS4, PC
- Deep Rock Galactic: Xbox One, PC
- Diablo: Immortal: PC, móvil
- Dick Wilde 2: PS4, PC
- Disc Jam: Switch, PC/PC, PS4
- Divine-Knockout: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Dragon Quest Builders 2: Switch, PS4
- Eve: Valkyrie: , PC
- Eagle Flight: PC, PS4
- Exoprimal: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Exorder: PC, Switch
- Forza Horizon 5: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Final Fantasy XV: Windows 10, Xbox One
- Full Metal Furies: Xbox One, PC
- Games of Glory: PS4, PC
- Generation Zero: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Grounded: PC, Xbox One
- Guilty Gear: Strive: PC, PS4, PS5
- Gunfire Reborn: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
- Guns of Icarus Online: PS4, PC, Mac
- Guns Up: PC, PS4
- Halo Infinite: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Happy Wars: Xbox One, PC
- Hearthstone: PC, Mac, iOS, Android
- Hero Siege: PC, Mac, móvil, Switch/PC, Mac, PS4
- Hex: PS4, PC
- Hover: Xbox One, Switch, PC/PC, PS4
- Hunter’s Arena: Legends: PC, PS4, PS5
- Kabounce: PS4, PC
- Killer Queen Black: PC, Switch, Xbox One
- Mantis Burn Racing: PS4, PC/Switch, Xbox One, PC
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Mortal Kombat 11: PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Mushroom Wars 2: Switch, PC, Mac, móvil
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2: Xbox One, , Switch, PC
- Next Up Hero: Xbox One, Switch, Mac, PC
- Neverwinter: PC, Switch, Xbox One
- Onigiri: PC, Switch
- Overload: Xbox One, PC/PS4, PC
- Outriders: PC, Xbox Series X, or PS5 (PC/console crossplay)
- Powerwash Simulator: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC
- Phantasy Star Online 2: Xbox One, PC
- Pinball FX 3: PS4, PC/Switch, Xbox One, PC
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds: PS4,
- Pox Nora: PS4, PC, Mac
- Pure Chess: PS4, PC, 3DS
- Rainbow Six Siege: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Rec Room: PS4, PC
- Redfall: Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Riptide GP Renegade: Switch, PC/Xbox One
- Roblox: Xbox One, PC, Mac, móvil
- Siegecraft Commander: PS4, PC/Switch, Xbox One, PC
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered: , PS4, Switch, PC
- Spacelords: PS4, PC /Xbox One, PC
- Sports Bar VR: PS4, PC
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew: PS4, PC
- Street Fighter V: PS4, PC
- Streets of Rage 4:PC, Xbox One
- Square Heroes: PS4, PC
- Super Dungeon Bros: , PC, Mac/Xbox One, PC
- Tetris Effect: Connected: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
- Tower of Fantasy: PS4, PS5, PC, móvil
- Trailblazers: PS4, PC, Mac/Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Treasure Stack: Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Tooth and Tail: PS4, PC, Mac
- Ultimate Chicken Horse: PS4, PC, Mac/ , PC, Mac
- Valheim: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide: Xbox Series X/S, PC
- War Thunder: PS4, PC, Mac/Xbox One
- Wargroove: Switch, , Xbox One, PC
- Weapons of Mythology: New Age: PS4, PC
- Werewolves Within: PS4, PC
- World of Tanks: PS4, Xbox One
Caso especial: juegos con crossplay de Xbox Play
Microsoft tiene su propio sistema de juego cruzado para títulos que pueden jugarse en Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X y PC. Algunos de estos juegos también tienen juego cruzado con otras plataformas.
- Crackdown 3: Xbox One
- Fable Fortune
- Forza Horizon 3: Xbox One
- Forza Horizon 4: Xbox One
- Forza Motorsport 7: Xbox One
- Gears of War 4: Xbox One
- Gears 5: Xbox One
- Halo: Master Chief Collection: Xbox One, PC
- Halo Wars 2: Xbox One
- Killer Instinct: Xbox One
- Sea of Thieves:
- State of Decay 2: Xbox One
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection: Xbox One
Y hasta aquí la lista de juegos con crossplay en marzo de 2024. ¿A qué esperas para disfrutarlos con tus colegas?