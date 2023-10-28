Todas las series y películas de anime que llegan en invierno 2024
La cartelera de anime de invierno de 2024 promete algunos estrenos y secuelas increíbles, así que aquí tienes una lista de todas las series y películas que están por llegar.
Como primer trimestre de 2024, la temporada de anime de invierno tiene los zapatos muy grandes tras los notables estrenos de este año. Ya sean las nuevas temporadas de Demon Slayer y Jujutsu Kaisen o nuevas series como Hell’s Paradise y Zom 100, 2023 nos ha traído mucho anime increíble.
A continuación, 2024 tendrá mucho que ofrecer. No obstante, el cartel es realmente intrigante, con otra serie de secuelas populares y series nuevas. El próximo año tendrá mucho que ofrecer a los aficionados al anime de todos los géneros.
Desde secuelas muy esperadas a nuevas incorporaciones en el mundo del anime, hemos hecho una lista de todas las series de anime en curso y las que se estrenarán en invierno de 2024.
Próximas series de anime – Invierno 2024
- Solo Leveling
- Classroom of the Elite Temporada 3
- Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy Temporada 2
- Mashle Temporada 2
- Chained Soldier
- Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage
- The Dangers in My Heart Temporada 2
- Delicious in Dungeon
- Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga
- Banished From The Hero’s Party, I Decided To Live A Quiet Life In The Countryside Temporada 2
- A Sign of Affection
- Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!
- Urusei Yatsura Segunda temporada
- Whisper Me a Love Song
- Shaman King: Flowers
- Kingdom Temporada 5
- My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me!
- High Card Temporada 2
- Tales of Wedding Rings
- The Witch and the Beast
- The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic
- Metallic Rouge
- Surgeon Elise
- Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss, but I’m Not the Demon Lord
- The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash
- Fluffy Paradise
- The Unwanted Undead Adventurer
- The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil
- Mr. Villain’s Day Off
- Bucchigiri?!
- Pon no Michi
- 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!
- ‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess
- Hikari no Ou Temporada 2
- Sengoku Youko
- Synduality: Noir Parte 2
- Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!
- The Legend of Super Normal Pref. CHIBA
- The Strongest Tank’s Labyrinth Raids
- Gekkan Mousou Kagaku
- Yuuki Bakuhatsu Bang Bravern
- Snack Basue
- Cardfight!! Vanguard: Divinez
- Classroom for Heroes Specials
Próximas películas de anime – Invierno 2024
- Kizumonogatari: Koyomi Vamp (12 de Enero)
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom (26 de Enero)
- Given Movie: Hiiragi Mix (27 de Enero)
- Haikyu!! Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump (16 de Febrero)
- Doraemon: Nobita’s Earth Symphony (1 de Marzo)
- Bloody Escape: Jigoku no Tousou Geki (Enero 2024)