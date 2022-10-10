Todos los Pokémon que NO estarán en Pokémon Escarlata y Púrpura

Los filtradores afirman haber revelado la parte de Pokémon en la Pokedex de Escarlata y Púrpura compuesta por Pokémon que regresan, y es posible que también hayan podido deducir qué Pokémon no estarán en la novena generación. ¿Tu Pokémon favorito está en el juego?
El 8 de octubre, el filtrador de Pokémon Riddler_Khu publicó un poco de información misteriosa sobre la Pokédex de Pokémon Escarlata y Púrpura. Más tarde se reveló que el juego contendría 400 Pokémon, 103 de los cuales serían especies completamente nuevas, dejando 297 como Pokémon que regresan.
También publicaron una imagen que aparentemente contenía los 297 Pokémon que ya conocemos y amamos, y el servidor de Pokémon Code Crackin en Discord trabajó para descifrar la imagen.
Khu reveló que habría más de 40 Pokémon que no estarían en la Pokédex regional, pero que aún podrían transferirse a través de Pokémon HOME. Tal como están las cosas, los jugadores pueden tener 442 especies diferentes de Pokémon en Pokémon Escarlata y Púrpura, según las filtraciones, y aquí están las más de 500 que, según se informa, no han pasado el corte.
Pokémon que no estarán en Escarlata y Púrpura
Según Makio & Jroses, hay 563 Pokémon que se han eliminado de Pokémon Escarlata y Púrpura. Estos no se pueden transferir a través de HOME, pero pueden regresar en DLC similares a los Pokémon que se eliminaron del juego base de Espada y Escudo.
Primera generación
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Venusaur
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Blastoise
- Caterpie
- Metapod
- Butterfree
- Weedle
- Kakuna
- Beedrill
- Pidgey
- Pigeotto
- Pidgeot
- Rattata
- Raticate
- Spearow
- Fearow
- Ekans
- Arboc
- Snadshrew
- Sandslash
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Vulpix
- Ninetails
- Zubat
- Golbat
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Vileplume
- Paras
- Parasect
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Poliwrath
- Abra
- Kadabra
- Alakazam
- Machop
- Machoke
- Machamp
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Victreebel
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Ponyta
- Rapidash
- Farfetchd
- Doduo
- Dodrio
- Seel
- Dewgong
- Onix
- Krabby
- Kingler
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor
- Cubone
- Marowak
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Lickitung
- Koffing
- Weezing
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Tangela
- Kangaskhan
- Horsea
- Seadra
- Goldeen
- Seaking
- Staryu
- Starmie
- Mr. Mime
- Jynx
- Electabuzz
- Magmar
- Pinsir
- Lapras
- Porygon
- Omanyte
- Omastar
- Kabuto
- Kabutops
- Aerodactyl
- Snorlax
- Mew
Segunda generación
- Chikorita
- Bayleef
- Meganium
- Totodile
- Croconaw
- Feraligatr
- Sentret
- Furret
- Hoothoot
- Noctowl
- Ledyba
- Ledian
- Spinarak
- Ariados
- Crobat
- Chinchou
- Lanturn
- Cleffa
- Togepi
- Togetic
- Natu
- Xatu
- Bellossom
- Politoed
- Aipom
- Yanma
- Unown
- Wobbuffet
- Gligar
- Steelix
- Snubbull
- Granbull
- Shuckle
- Heracross
- Slugma
- Magcargo
- Swinub
- Piloswine
- Corsola
- Remoraid
- Octillery
- Mantine
- Skarmory
- Kingdra
- Porygon2
- Smeargle
- Tyrogue
- Hitmontop
- Smoochum
- Elekid
- Magby
- Miltank
- Raikou
- Entei
- Suicune
- Lugia
- Ho-oh
- Celebi
Pokémon de tercera generación que no estarán en Escarlata y Púrpura
- Treecko
- Grovyle
- Sceptile
- Torchic
- Combusken
- Blaziken
- Mudkip
- Marshtomp
- Swampert
- Poochyena
- Mightyena
- Zigzagoon
- Linoone
- Wurmple
- Silcoon
- Cascoon
- Beautifly
- Dustox
- Lotad
- Lombre
- Ludicolo
- Seedot
- Nuzleaf
- Shiftry
- Taillow
- Swellow
- Nincada
- Ninjask
- Shedinja
- Whismur
- Loudred
- Exploud
- Nosepass
- Skitty
- Delcatty
- Aron
- Lairon
- Aggron
- Electrike
- Manectric
- Plusle
- Minun
- Volbeat
- Illumise
- Roselia
- Carvanha
- Sharpedo
- Wailmer
- Wailord
- Spinda
- Trapinch
- Vibrava
- Flygon
- Lunatone
- Solrock
- Corphish
- Crwdaunt
- Baltoy
- Claydol
- Lileep
- Cradily
- Anorith
- Armaldo
- Feebas
- Milotic
- Castform
- Kecleon
- Shuppet
- Banette
- Duskull
- Dusclops
- Chimecho
- Absol
- Wynaut
- Spheal
- Sealeo
- Walrein
- Clamperl
- Huntail
- Gorebyss
- Relicanth
- Beldum
- Metang
- Metagross
- Regirock
- Regice
- Registeel
- Latias
- Latios
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquaza
- Jirachi
- Deoxys
Cuarta Generación
- Turtwig
- Grotle
- Torterra
- Chimchar
- Monferno
- Infernape
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Empoleon
- Bidoof
- Bibarel
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Budew
- Roserade
- Cranidose
- Rampardos
- Shieldon
- Bastiodon
- Burmy
- Wormadam
- Mothim
- Cherubi
- Cherrim
- Ambipom
- Buneary
- Lopunny
- Glameow
- Purugly
- Chingling
- Stunky
- Skuntank
- Mime Jr.
- Chatot
- Munchlax
- Skorupi
- Drapion
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
- Carnivine
- Mantyke
- Lickilicky
- Rhyperior
- Tangrowth
- Electivire
- Magmortar
- Togekiss
- Yanmega
- Gliscor
- Mamoswine
- Porygon-Z
- Probopass
- Dusknoir
- Uxie
- Mespirit
- Azelf
- Meatran
- Regigigas
- Cresselia
- Phione
- Manaphy
- Darkrai
- Shaymin
- Arceus
Quinta generación
- Snivy
- Servine
- Serperior
- Tepig
- Pignite
- Emboar
- Patrat
- Watchog
- Lillipup
- Herdier
- Stoutland
- Purrloin
- Liepard
- Pansage
- Simisage
- Pansear
- Simisear
- Panpour
- Simipour
- Munna
- Musharna
- Pidove
- Tranquill
- Unfezant
- Blitzle
- Zebstrika
- Roggenrola
- Boldore
- Gigalith
- Woobat
- Swoobat
- Drilbur
- Excadrill
- Audino
- Timburr
- Gurdurr
- Conkeldurr
- Tympole
- Palpitoad
- Seismitoad
- Throh
- Sawk
- Sewaddle
- Swadloon
- Leavany
- Venipede
- Whilipede
- Scolipede
- Cottonee
- Whimsicott
- Darumaka
- Darmanitan
- Maractus
- Scraggy
- Scrafty
- Siglyph
- Yamask
- Cofagrigus
- Tirtouga
- Carracosta
- Archen
- Archelops
- Trubbish
- Garbodor
- Minccino
- Cinccino
- Gothita
- Gothorita
- Gothitelle
- Solosis
- Duosion
- Reuniclus
- Ducklett
- Swanna
- Vanillite
- Vanillish
- Vanilluxe
- Emolga
- Karrablast
- Escavalier
- Frillish
- Jellicent
- Joltik
- Galvantula
- Ferroseed
- Ferrothorn
- Klink
- Klang
- Klinklang
- Elgyem
- Beheeyem
- Litwick
- Lampent
- Chandelure
- Shelmet
- Accelgor
- Stunfisk
- Mienfoo
- Mienshao
- Druddigon
- Golett
- Golurk
- Bouffalant
- Vullaby
- Mandibuzz
- Heatmor
- Durant
- Cobalion
- Terrakion
- Virizion
- Reshiram
- Zekrom
- Kyurem
- Keldeo
- Genesect
Sexta generación
- Bunnelby
- Diggersby
- Furfrou
- Espurr
- Meowstic
- Honedge
- Doublade
- Aegislash
- Spritzee
- Aromatisse
- Swirlix
- Slurpuff
- Inkay
- Malamar
- Binacle
- Barbaracle
- Skrelp
- Dragalge
- Helioptile
- Heliolisk
- Tyrunt
- Tyrantrum
- Amaura
- Aurorus
- Klefki
- Phantump
- Trevenant
- Pumpkaboo
- Gourgeist
- Xerneas
- Yveltal
- Zygarde
- Hoopa
- Volcanion
Séptima generación
- Litten
- Torracat
- Incineroar
- Popplio
- Brionne
- Primarina
- Pikipek
- Trumbeak
- Toucannon
- Grubbin
- Charjabug
- Vikavolt
- Cutiefly
- Ribombee
- Wishiwashi
- Dewpider
- Araquanid
- Morelull
- Shinotic
- Stufful
- Bewear
- Comfey
- Oranguru
- Passimian
- Type: Null
- Silvally
- Minior
- Turtonator
- Togedemaru
- Drampa
- Jangmo-o
- Hakamo-o
- Kommo-o
- Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu, Tapu Fini
- Cosmog
- Cosmeom
- Solgaleo
- Lunala
- Nihilego
- Buzzwole
- Pheromosa
- Xurkitree
- Celesteela
- Kartana
- Guzzlord
- Necrozma
- Marshadow
- Poipole
- Naganadel
- Stakataka
- Blacephalon
- Zeraora
- Meltan
- Melmetal
Octava generación
- Grookey
- Thwackey
- Rillaboom
- Scorbunny
- Raboot
- Cinderace
- Sobble
- Drizzile
- Inteleon
- Blipbug
- Dottler
- Orbeetle
- Nickit
- Thievul
- Gossifleur
- Eldegoss
- Wooloo
- Dubwool
- Yamper
- Boltund
- Cramorant
- Sizzlipede
- Centiskorch
- Clobbopus
- Grapploct
- Obstagoon
- Cursola
- Sirfetchd
- Mr. Rime
- Runerigus
- Milcery
- Alcremie
- Morpeko
- Dracozolt
- Arctozolt
- Dracovish
- Arctovish
- Duraludon
- Zacian
- Zamazenta
- Eternatus
- Kubfu
- Urshifu
- Zarude
- Regieleki
- Regidrago
- Glastrier
- Spectrier
- Calyrex
Y estos son, de momento, los Pokémon que no estarán en Escarlata y Púrpura. Actualizaremos este artículo cuando tengamos más información al respecto.