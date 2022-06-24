Todos los juegos de PlayStation Plus Premium: Todos los juegos confirmados o filtrados de PS5 y retrocompatibles

Sony reveló oficialmente su renovado modelo de PlayStation Plus en marzo de 2022, y ahora ha anunciado un gran número de juegos de PS1, PS3 y PSP que se incluirán con retrocompatibilidad. Aquí están todos los juegos de PlayStation Plus Premium que han aparecido hasta ahora, así como los títulos de PS4 y PS5.

Tras meses de especulación, se ha revelado que el largamente rumoreado “Proyecto Spartacus” de Sony es una remodelación de su actual suscripción a PlayStation Plus. Considerada como la respuesta de la compañía al increíblemente exitoso Xbox Game Pass, la suscripción se ha fusionado con PS Now y se ha dividido en tres niveles.

Los que opten por la opción “Extra” recibirán algunos de los títulos más importantes de PS4 y PS5 como parte de su suscripción. Por su parte, los que opten por el nivel Premium de PlayStation Plus tendrán acceso a los clásicos de las generaciones de PS1, PS2 y PSP, que podrán descargarse o reproducirse en streaming.

Sony ha mantenido el silencio sobre los juegos que incluirá, pero ahora ha desvelado algunos de los que están en sus manos.

El nivel Premium es lo mejor que ofrece la renovada suscripción a PlayStation Plus, ya que proporciona todas las ventajas de los planes básico y Extra, además de 340 juegos adicionales de PS1 y PSP.

Esta es la lista de juegos confirmados hasta ahora:

Catálogo de juegos clásicos – PlayStation original y PSP

PlayStation Studios

Juegos de Terceros

Catálogo de juegos clásicos – Remasters

PlayStation Studios

Juegos de Terceros

Catálogo de juegos clásicos – Originales de Ps3 (vía streaming)

PlayStation Studios

Juegos de Terceros

En la publicación inicial del blog, Sony no reveló demasiados juegos que se incluirían en el nivel Extra de PlayStation Plus. Pero el 16 de mayo de 2022, se anunció que un gran número de títulos llegarían al renovado servicio.

Aquí están todos los juegos de PS4 y PS5 confirmados que llegarán a este nivel hasta ahora:

Pruebas por tiempo limitado



Cabe destacar que Syphon Filter 1, 2, Dark Mirror y Logan’s Shadow han recibido calificaciones en PS4 y PS5, por lo que existe la posibilidad de que también aparezcan.

En un giro de los acontecimientos, parece que algunos juegos clásicos de PS1 estarán disponibles en el nuevo y mejorado servicio de PS Plus que se lanzarán con compatibilidad de los trofeos de PlayStation.

Un tuit de Bend Studio, creadores de la franquicia de Syphon Filter, confirmó que la compatibilidad con los trofeos estará disponible desde el lanzamiento.

Asimismo, los desarrolladores confirmaron que junto a la lista de trofeos habrá la opción de conseguir un trofeo de platino.

And yes, you can earn the Platinum too. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/uCeE2diz99

— Bend Studio is Hiring! (@BendStudio) May 19, 2022