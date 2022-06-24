Todos los juegos de PlayStation Plus Premium: Todos los juegos confirmados o filtrados de PS5 y retrocompatibles

Sony reveló oficialmente su renovado modelo de PlayStation Plus en marzo de 2022, y ahora ha anunciado un gran número de juegos de PS1, PS3 y PSP que se incluirán con retrocompatibilidad. Aquí están todos los juegos de PlayStation Plus Premium que han aparecido hasta ahora, así como los títulos de PS4 y PS5.
Tras meses de especulación, se ha revelado que el largamente rumoreado “Proyecto Spartacus” de Sony es una remodelación de su actual suscripción a PlayStation Plus. Considerada como la respuesta de la compañía al increíblemente exitoso Xbox Game Pass, la suscripción se ha fusionado con PS Now y se ha dividido en tres niveles.
Los que opten por la opción “Extra” recibirán algunos de los títulos más importantes de PS4 y PS5 como parte de su suscripción. Por su parte, los que opten por el nivel Premium de PlayStation Plus tendrán acceso a los clásicos de las generaciones de PS1, PS2 y PSP, que podrán descargarse o reproducirse en streaming.
Sony ha mantenido el silencio sobre los juegos que incluirá, pero ahora ha desvelado algunos de los que están en sus manos.
Todos los juegos de PlayStation Plus Premium (PS1, PSP y PS3)
El nivel Premium es lo mejor que ofrece la renovada suscripción a PlayStation Plus, ya que proporciona todas las ventajas de los planes básico y Extra, además de 340 juegos adicionales de PS1 y PSP.
Esta es la lista de juegos confirmados hasta ahora:
Catálogo de juegos clásicos – PlayStation original y PSP
PlayStation Studios
- Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original Playstation
- Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original Playstation
- I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation
- Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP
Juegos de Terceros
- Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
- Oddworld Abe’s Oddysee | Saffire, Original PlayStation
- Resident Evil Director’s Cut | Capcom, Original PlayStation
- Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
- Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue! | Traveller’s Tales, Original PlayStation
- Wild Arms | Media Vision, Original PlayStation
- Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation
- Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation
Catálogo de juegos clásicos – Remasters
PlayStation Studios
- Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- FantaVision | SIE, PS4
- Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4
- Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
- Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
- Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4
Juegos de Terceros
- Baja: Edge of Control HD | THQ Nordic, PS4
- Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
- Lego Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4
Catálogo de juegos clásicos – Originales de Ps3 (vía streaming)
PlayStation Studios
- echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ico | Team Ico/Japan Studio, PS3
- Infamous | Sucker Punch Productions, PS3
- Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch Productions, PS3
- Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch Productions, PS3
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3
- Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
- rain | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ratchet and Clank: A Crack in Time | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet and Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet and Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3
- Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
Juegos de Terceros
- Asura’s Wrath | CyberConnect2, PS3
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Mercury Steam, PS3
- Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
- Demon’s Souls | FromSoftware Inc., PS3
- Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom, PS3
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Ninja Theory, PS3
- F.E.A.R. | Monolith Productions, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Clap Hanz/Japan Studio, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | ForwardWorks Corporations/SIE, PS3
- Lost Planet 2 | Capcom, PS3
- MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
- MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Team Ninja, PS3
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare | Rockstar Games, PS3
- When Vikings Attack! | Clever Beans, PS3
Juegos confirmados de PlayStation Plus Extra (PS4 y PS5)
En la publicación inicial del blog, Sony no reveló demasiados juegos que se incluirían en el nivel Extra de PlayStation Plus. Pero el 16 de mayo de 2022, se anunció que un gran número de títulos llegarían al renovado servicio.
Aquí están todos los juegos de PS4 y PS5 confirmados que llegarán a este nivel hasta ahora:
- 11-11: Memories Retold, PS4
- 2Dark, PS4
- 428: Shibuya Scramble, PS4
- 8-Bit Armies, PS4
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin, PS4
- Absolver, PS4
- ABZÛ, PS4
- Ace of Seafood, PS4
- Adr1ft, PS4
- Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders, PS4
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall, PS4
- Agents of Mayhem, PS4
- Alienation, PS4
- AO Tennis 2, PS4
- Aragami, PS4
- Ash of Gods: Redemption, PS4
- Ashen, PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, PS4/PS5
- Assetto Corsa Competizione, PS4/PS5
- Astebreed, PS4
- AVICII: Invector, PS4
- Bad North, PS4
- Balan Wonderworld, PS4/PS5
- Batman: Arkham Knight, PS4
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar, PS4
- Bee Simulator, PS4
- Black Mirror, PS4
- Blasphemous, PS4
- Bloodborne, PS4
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, PS4
- Bomber Crew, PS4
- Bound, PS4
- Bound by Flame, PS4
- Brawlout, PS4
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, PS4
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back, PS4
- Caladrius Blaze, PS4
- Call of Cthulhu, PS4
- Car Mechanic Simulator, PS4
- Carmageddon: Max Damage, PS4
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers, PS4
- Celeste, PS4
- Chess Ultra, PS4
- Chicken Police – Paint It RED, PS4
- Child of Light, PS4
- Children of Morta, PS4
- Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy!, PS4
- Chronos: Before the Ashes, PS4
- Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition, PS4
- Clouds & Sheep 2, PS4
- Concrete Genie, PS4
- ConnecTank, PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition, PS4/PS5
- Cris Tales, PS4/PS5
- Croixleur Sigma, PS4
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition, PS4
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition, PS4
- Danger Zone, PS4
- Dangerous Golf, PS4
- Darksiders Genesis, PS4
- Darksiders III, PS4
- Days Gone, PS4
- DCL: The Game, PS4
- Dead Cells, PS4
- Dead or Alive 5: Last Round, PS4
- Death End Re;Quest, PS4
- Death End Re;Quest 2, PS4
- Death Squared, PS4
- Death Stranding, PS4
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut, PS5
- Defense Grid 2 PS4
- Deliver Us the Moon, PS4
- Demon’s Souls, PS5
- Descenders, PS4
- Desperados III, PS4
- Destruction AllStars, PS5
- Detroit: Become Human, PS4
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories, PS4
- Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance, PS4
- DOOM, PS4
- Dragon Star Varnir, PS4
- Dreamfall Chapters, PS4
- Dungeons 2, PS4
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Empires, PS4
- Eagle Flight, PS4
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair, PS4
- El Hijo: A Wild West Tale, PS4
- Electronic Super Joy, PS4
- ELEX, PS4
- Embr, PS4
- Empire of Sin, PS4
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek, PS4
- Enter the Gungeon, PS4
- Entwined, PS4
- Everspace: Galactic Edition, PS4
- Everybody’s Golf, PS4
- Fade to Silence, PS4
- Fallout 4, PS4
- Fallout 76, PS4
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic, PS4
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition, PS4
- Far Cry 4, PS4
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship, PS4
- Fighting EX Layer, PS4
- Final Fantasy IX, PS4
- Final Fantasy VII, PS4
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, PS4
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, PS4
- Final Fantasy XV, PS4
- Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster, PS4
- Fire Pro Wrestling World, PS4
- FlatOut 4: Total Insanity, PS4
- Fluster Cluck, PS4
- For Honor, PS4
- For the King, PS4
- Foreclosed, PS4/PS5
- Friday the 13th: The Game, PS4
- Frostpunk, PS4
- Fury Unleashed, PS4
- Gabbuchi, PS4
- GAL*GUNVOLT BURST, PS4
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves, PS4 USA
- Get Even, PS4
- Ghost of a Tale, PS4
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, PS4/PS5
- Ghostrunner, PS4/PS5
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut, PS4
- God of War, PS4
- Gods Will Fall, PS4
- Golf with Your Friends, PS4
- Goosebumps: The Game, PS4
- Grand Ages: Medieval, PS4
- Graveyard Keeper, PS4
- Gravity Rush 2, PS4
- GreedFall, PS4/PS5
- GRIP. PS4
- Gunvolt Chronicles Luminous Avenger IX, PS4
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope, PS4 USA
- Harvest Moon: Mad Dash, PS4 USA
- Harvest Moon: One World, PS4 USA
- Hello Neighbor, PS4
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition, PS4
- Homefront: The Revolution, PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn, PS4
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, PS4
- Hotshot Racing, PS4
- How to Survive 2, PS4
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition, PS4
- Hue, PS4
- Human: Fall Flat, PS4/PS5
- I Am Bread, PS4
- I Am Dead, PS4/PS5
- Indivisible, PS4
- inFAMOUS: First Light, PS4
- inFAMOUS: Second Son, PS4
- Infinite Minigolf, PS4
- Injustice 2, PS4
- Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf: Console Edition, PS4
- John Wick Hex, PS4
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition, PS4
- Journey to the Savage Planet, PS4
- JumpJet Rex, PS4 USA
- KeyWe, PS4/PS5
- Killzone: Shadow Fall, PS4
- Killzone: Shadow Fall – Intercept, PS4
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance, PS4
- Kingdom Two Crowns, PS4
- Kingdom: New Lands, PS4
- Knack, PS4
- KONA PS4, PS5
- Last Day of June, PS4
- Last Stop, PS4/PS5
- Lawn Mowing Simulator, PS4/PS5
- Left Alive, PS4
- Legendary Fishing, PS4
- Legends of Ethernal, PS4
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, PS4
- Leo’s Fortune, PS4
- Little Big Workshop, PS4
- Little Nightmares, PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3, PS4
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page, PS4
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition, PS4
- Magicka 2, PS4
- Mahjong, PS4
- Malicious Fallen, PS4
- Maneater, PS4/PS5
- Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign, PS4
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, PS4/PS5
- Marvel’s Spider-Man, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, PS4/PS5
- Masters of Anima, PS4
- Matterfall, PS4
- MediEvil, PS4
- Megadimension Neptunia VII, PS4
- Mighty No. 9, PS4
- Minit, PS4
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae, PS4
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight, PS4
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2, PS4
- Monster Truck Championship, PS4/PS5
- Moonlighter, PS4
- Mortal Kombat 11, PS4
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, PS5
- Moving Out, PS4
- MX vs. ATV All Out: Anniversary Collection, PS4
- MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame, PS4/PS5
- My Friend Pedro, PS4
- My Time at Portia, PS4
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, PS4
- NASCAR Heat 5, PS4
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2, PS4
- NBA 2K22 PS4, PS5
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars, PS4
- Nidhogg, PS4
- Nidhogg 2, PS4
- Nightmares from the Deep 2: The Siren’s Call, PS4 USA
- Nights of Azure, PS4
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon, PS4
- Nioh, PS4
- No Straight Roads, PS4
- Observation, PS4
- Observer: System Redux, PS5
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty, PS4
- Omega Quintet, PS4
- Outer Wilds, PS4
- Overcooked 2, PS4
- Overpass, PS4
- Override 2: Super Mech League, PS4/PS5
- Party Hard, PS4
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition, PS4
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition, PS4
- PGA Tour 2K21, PS4
- Pile Up!, PS4
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition, PS4
- Pixel Piracy, PS4
- Portal Knights, PS4
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, PS4
- PREY, PS4
- Prison Architect, PS4
- Pure Farming 2018, PS4
- Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship, PS4
- Pure Pool, PS4
- Q*Bert Rebooted, PS4 USA
- R-Type Final 2, PS4
- Rad Rodgers, PS4
- Raiden V: Director’s Cut, PS4
- Rapala Fishing Pro Series, PS4
- Rebel Galaxy, PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2, PS4
- Redeemer: Enhanced Edition, PS4
- Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure, PS4
- Relicta, PS4
- Resogun, PS4
- Returnal, PS5
- Rez Infinite, PS4
- RIDE 4 PS4, PS5
- RISK: Urban Assault, PS4
- Rock of Ages III: Make & Break, PS4
- Rogue Stormers, PS4
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII, PS4
- Saints Row The Third Remastered, PS4/PS5
- Seasons After Fall, PS4
- Secret Neighbor, PS4
- Shadow of the Beast, PS4
- Shadow of the Colossus, PS4
- Shadow Warrior 2, PS4
- Shadow Warrior 3, PS4
- Shenmue III, PS4
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom, PS4
- Sine Mora EX, PS4
- Skydrift Infinity, PS4
- Slime Rancher, PS4
- Sniper Elite 4, PS4
- SOMA, PS4
- SoulCalibur VI, PS4
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole, PS4
- South Park: The Stick of Truth, PS4
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition, PS4
- Space Hulk: Deathwing, PS4
- Space Hulk: Tactics PS4
- Space Junkies, PS4
- Sparkle Unleashed, PS4 USA
- Spintires: Mudrunner PS4
- Spitlings, PS4
- Star Ocean: First Departure, PS4
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew, PS4
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas, PS4
- Steep, PS4
- Stellaris ,PS4
- Stranded Deep, PS4
- Stray, PS4/PS5 (Available 19th, July 2022)
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition, PS4
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition, PS4
- Surviving Mars, PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded, PS4
- Telling Lies, PS4
- Tennis World Tour 2, PS4
- Tennis World Tour 2: Complete Edition, PS5
- Terraria, PS4
- Tetris Effect, PS4
- The Artful Escape, PS4/PS5
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2, PS4
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose, PS4
- The Council: The Complete Season, PS4
- The Crew, PS4
- The Crew 2, PS4
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, PS4
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, PS4
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited, PS4/PS5
- The Fisherman: Fishing Planet PS4
- The Last Guardian, PS4
- The Last Tinker: City of Colors, PS4
- The LEGO Movie Videogame, PS4
- The Long Dark, PS4
- The Messenger, PS4
- The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories, PS4
- The Surge, PS4
- The Surge 2, PS4
- The Technomancer, PS4
- The Turing Test, PS4
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, PS4
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition, PS4
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered, PS4
- This Is the Police, PS4
- This Is the Police 2, PS4
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones, PS4
- Thomas Was Alone, PS4
- Through the Darkest of Times, PS4
- Tom Clancy’s The Division, PS4
- TorqueL, PS4
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service, PS4
- Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet, PS4 USA
- Toukiden 2, PS4
- Tour de France 2021, PS4/PS5
- TowerFall Ascension, PS4
- Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt, PS4
- TrackMania: Turbo, PS4
- Transference, PS4
- Trials Fusion, PS4
- Trials of the Blood Dragon, PS4
- Trials Rising, PS4
- Tricky Towers, PS4
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, PS4
- TRON RUN/r, PS4
- Tropico 5, PS4
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2, PS4
- Umbrella Corps, PS4 USA
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, PS4
- Until Dawn, PS4
- Unturned, PS4
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War, PS4
- Vampyr, PS4
- Velocibox, PS4
- Victor Vran: Overkill Edition, PS4
- Vikings – Wolves of Midgard, PS4
- Virginia, PS4
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr, PS4
- Warhammer: Chaosbane, PS4/PS5
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2, PS4
- Warriors All-Stars, PS4
- Watch Dogs, PS4
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood, PS4/PS5
- Werewolves Within, PS4
- Whispering Willows, PS4
- Wild Guns: Reloaded, PS4
- Windbound, PS4
- Wolfenstein: The New Order, PS4
- World of Final Fantasy, PS4
- WRC 10, PS4/PS5
- Wreckfest, PS4/PS5
- Wytchwood, PS4/PS5
- XCOM 2, PS4
- Yet Another Zombie Defense HD, PS4
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, PS4
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana, PS4
- Zanki Zero: Last Beginning, PS4
- Zombi, PS4
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War, PS4
Pruebas por tiempo limitado
- Ashen | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla*** | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
- Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
- Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
- Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
- Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
- Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
- Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
- The Crew 2*** | Ubisoft, PS4
Cabe destacar que Syphon Filter 1, 2, Dark Mirror y Logan’s Shadow han recibido calificaciones en PS4 y PS5, por lo que existe la posibilidad de que también aparezcan.
¿Habrá soporte para los juegos de PS1 en los trofeos de PlayStation?
En un giro de los acontecimientos, parece que algunos juegos clásicos de PS1 estarán disponibles en el nuevo y mejorado servicio de PS Plus que se lanzarán con compatibilidad de los trofeos de PlayStation.
Un tuit de Bend Studio, creadores de la franquicia de Syphon Filter, confirmó que la compatibilidad con los trofeos estará disponible desde el lanzamiento.
Asimismo, los desarrolladores confirmaron que junto a la lista de trofeos habrá la opción de conseguir un trofeo de platino.
And yes, you can earn the Platinum too. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/uCeE2diz99
— Bend Studio is Hiring! (@BendStudio) May 19, 2022
Con esta noticia se nos abre la veda a que otros juegos de PS1, PSP y PS2 tengan su propio sistema de trofeo.